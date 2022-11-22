Claro Advisors LLC Grows Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Claro Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,365 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 1,512 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 2.3% in the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,775 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.4% during the second quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,358 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in shares of Comcast by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 4,195 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Comcast by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,187 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mirador Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 14,546 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.92. 508,525 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 26,960,880. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company has a market cap of $150.97 billion, a PE ratio of 30.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.72 and a 200-day moving average of $36.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $28.39 and a 12 month high of $53.31.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 93.91%.

CMCSA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners lowered shares of Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Comcast from $42.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.46.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

