Claro Advisors LLC Has $1.32 Million Position in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 16,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 76.0% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the second quarter worth about $25,000. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 924.3% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 379 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. acquired a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $30,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $91.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded down $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $76.37. The stock had a trading volume of 107,485 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,905,945. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.81, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $73.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.72. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52 week low of $67.84 and a 52 week high of $85.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.78 billion, a PE ratio of 33.44, a P/E/G ratio of 7.13 and a beta of 0.52.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The firm had revenue of $4.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 21st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.74%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total value of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Prabha Parameswaran sold 48,778 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.80, for a total transaction of $3,843,706.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,815.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

