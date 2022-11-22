Claro Advisors LLC Has $709,000 Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Claro Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,968 shares of the company’s stock after selling 658 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $709,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IJS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 333.9% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,606,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $677,192,000 after acquiring an additional 5,853,354 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 14,758.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 954,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,968,000 after purchasing an additional 947,954 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17,598.7% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 627,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,875,000 after buying an additional 624,049 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 880,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,388,000 after buying an additional 453,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,167.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 451,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,328,000 after buying an additional 416,153 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF stock traded up $0.50 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $96.49. 10,648 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 824,172. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $82.09 and a 1-year high of $109.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $89.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $92.34.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

