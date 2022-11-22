Claro Advisors LLC Invests $1.18 Million in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV)

Claro Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PFFV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 48,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000. Claro Advisors LLC owned about 0.48% of Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $71,059,000. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF in the second quarter worth about $10,697,000. Bard Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. now owns 402,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,712,000 after acquiring an additional 1,033 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 10.9% in the first quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 104,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 10,272 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 103,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,512,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares during the period.

Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF Stock Performance

Shares of PFFV stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.21. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 101,867. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.92. Global X Variable Rate Preferred ETF has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $27.84.

