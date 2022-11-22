Claro Advisors LLC Purchases 16,203 Shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 59,737 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 16,203 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications accounts for about 1.2% of Claro Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,032,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 683,639 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $34,825,000 after buying an additional 132,789 shares during the period. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. CapWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. CapWealth Advisors LLC now owns 266,498 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $13,575,000 after buying an additional 1,262 shares during the period. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Verizon Communications by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 109,218 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,564,000 after buying an additional 4,489 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

VZ stock traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $38.94. 449,150 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,549,600. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $38.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.31. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $34.55 and a one year high of $55.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $163.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.38.

Verizon Communications Increases Dividend

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 25.80%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.70%. This is a boost from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 6th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on VZ. Bank of America downgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.60.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

