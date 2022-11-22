Claro Advisors LLC Raises Position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Claro Advisors LLC grew its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,142 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in YUM. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.9% during the second quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,182 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 4.3% during the first quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,682 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $674,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 7.2% during the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,354 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,887,000 after buying an additional 1,639 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS boosted its holdings in Yum! Brands by 10.8% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 8,695 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $987,000 after buying an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Yum! Brands during the second quarter worth about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:YUM traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $124.91. 24,716 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,183,470. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 52 week low of $103.96 and a 52 week high of $139.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $114.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.34. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.05%.

Yum! Brands declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Monday, September 12th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to purchase up to 6.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus lowered shares of Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $135.27.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Stories

