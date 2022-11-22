Claro Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,791 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $870,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P increased its position in Broadcom by 94.4% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 75,090 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $47,283,000 after purchasing an additional 36,458 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 25.3% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 66,514 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,883,000 after buying an additional 13,417 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 638 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 1,338 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $843,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 6,675 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,203,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp dropped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $780.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. StockNews.com raised Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $635.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $700.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $658.00 to $630.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $675.13.

Broadcom Stock Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ AVGO traded up $5.43 on Tuesday, hitting $522.87. 37,512 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,259,894. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $471.87 and a 200 day moving average of $508.99. Broadcom Inc. has a twelve month low of $415.07 and a twelve month high of $677.76. The company has a market capitalization of $211.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $9.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.84 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $8.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.41 billion. Broadcom had a return on equity of 63.42% and a net margin of 31.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.32 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 34.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd were issued a $4.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.14%. Broadcom’s payout ratio is currently 70.93%.

Broadcom Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

