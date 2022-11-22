Claro Advisors LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Claro Advisors LLC lowered its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,092 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 1,512 shares during the quarter. Claro Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the second quarter worth approximately $28,000. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the second quarter worth $32,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc raised its position in Starbucks by 163.8% in the first quarter. Roble Belko & Company Inc now owns 364 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC raised its position in Starbucks by 73.8% in the first quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 365 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.97% of the company’s stock.

In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, with a total value of $5,068,755.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,110,655.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total value of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson bought 54,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 433,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,110,655.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SBUX traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $97.82. The company had a trading volume of 171,144 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,082,000. Starbucks Co. has a 1 year low of $68.39 and a 1 year high of $117.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $89.30 and a 200-day moving average of $83.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $112.24 billion, a PE ratio of 34.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.87.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a $0.53 dividend. This is a boost from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.18%.

SBUX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their price objective on Starbucks from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Starbucks from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $100.04.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

