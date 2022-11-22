Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Up 4%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.37. 79,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,402,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Noble Financial cut shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.04.

Get Coeur Mining alerts:

Coeur Mining Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $943.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coeur Mining

About Coeur Mining

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 351,681 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,536 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,529,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,575 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 73.6% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 517,185 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,769,000 after buying an additional 219,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Coeur Mining by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,870,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,476,000 after buying an additional 958,963 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coeur Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coeur Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.