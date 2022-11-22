Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) Shares Up 4%

Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $3.39 and last traded at $3.37. 79,240 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,402,815 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.24.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on CDE. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Noble Financial cut shares of Coeur Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut shares of Coeur Mining from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $3.75 to $3.50 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.04.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $943.96 million, a PE ratio of -6.78 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.33.
Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.
