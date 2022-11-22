Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) Shares Purchased by Logan Capital Management Inc.

Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 126.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 98,142 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,716 shares during the quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $4,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 2nd quarter valued at $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 34.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $312,366,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,828 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $1,143,942,000 after purchasing an additional 260,538 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Coinbase Global by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 605,251 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $28,524,000 after purchasing an additional 70,792 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Coinbase Global by 19.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 553,861 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $105,156,000 after acquiring an additional 90,991 shares during the period. 49.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

COIN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $220.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.17.

In related news, Director Tobias Lutke bought 6,495 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $54.50 per share, with a total value of $353,977.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 99,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,447,057. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, CAO Jennifer N. Jones sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $156,744.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 27,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,974,024. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Tobias Lutke purchased 6,495 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $54.50 per share, for a total transaction of $353,977.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,447,057. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 68,268 shares of company stock valued at $4,476,456 over the last 90 days. 36.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COIN opened at $41.23 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.61 and a 12-month high of $335.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $63.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.79 and a beta of 2.50.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $590.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current year.

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

