Comparing Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND) & Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA)

Blend Labs (NYSE:BLND – Get Rating) and Taboola.com (NASDAQ:TBLA – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Blend Labs has a beta of 0.99, meaning that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Taboola.com has a beta of 1.2, meaning that its share price is 20% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Blend Labs alerts:

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Blend Labs and Taboola.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Blend Labs $234.49 million 1.54 -$169.14 million ($3.27) -0.49 Taboola.com $1.38 billion 0.30 -$24.95 million ($0.11) -15.95

Analyst Ratings

Taboola.com has higher revenue and earnings than Blend Labs. Taboola.com is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Blend Labs, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Blend Labs and Taboola.com, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Blend Labs 0 8 2 0 2.20 Taboola.com 0 1 5 0 2.83

Blend Labs presently has a consensus price target of $3.68, suggesting a potential upside of 129.86%. Taboola.com has a consensus price target of $5.13, suggesting a potential upside of 190.37%. Given Taboola.com’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Taboola.com is more favorable than Blend Labs.

Profitability

This table compares Blend Labs and Taboola.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Blend Labs -277.61% -56.67% -34.02% Taboola.com -1.85% 0.20% 0.10%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

59.5% of Blend Labs shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.9% of Taboola.com shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.6% of Blend Labs shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Taboola.com beats Blend Labs on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Blend Labs

(Get Rating)

Blend Labs, Inc. provides cloud-based software platform solutions for financial services firms in the United States. It operates in two segments, Blend Platform and Title365. The company offers a suite of white-label products for mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, vehicle loans, personal loans, credit cards, and deposit accounts. It also provides a suite of mortgage products that facilitates homeownership journey for consumers comprising close, income verification for mortgage, homeowners insurance, and realty. In addition, the company offers title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing and settlement services, as well as other trustee services; and professional and consulting services. It serves banks, credit unions, financial technology companies, and non-bank mortgage lenders. Blend Labs, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

About Taboola.com

(Get Rating)

Taboola.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates an artificial intelligence-based algorithmic engine platform in Israel, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, France, and internationally. It offers Taboola, a platform that partners with websites, devices, and mobile apps to recommend editorial content and advertisements on the open web to users. Taboola.com Ltd. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Taboola.com Ltd. was formerly a subsidiary of Nexstar Media Group, Inc.

Receive News & Ratings for Blend Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blend Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.