Compound (COMP) One Day Volume Tops $18.85 Million

Compound (COMP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on November 22nd. Over the last week, Compound has traded down 11% against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $274.25 million and approximately $18.85 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Compound token can currently be purchased for $37.74 or 0.00233322 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00119677 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00006056 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.25 or 0.00051013 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00056405 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000028 BTC.

About Compound

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 37.29612481 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 310 active market(s) with $16,565,700.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.