Compound (COMP) Price Down 8.7% Over Last Week

Compound (COMP) traded up 2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on November 22nd. Compound has a total market capitalization of $273.86 million and $17.06 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Compound has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for $37.68 or 0.00233566 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.63 or 0.00121691 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00006114 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $8.08 or 0.00050063 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00057363 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000011 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0550 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Aion (AION) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound (COMP) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,267,152 tokens. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,267,151.99852569 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 37.29612481 USD and is down -1.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 310 active market(s) with $16,565,700.60 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Compound Token Trading

