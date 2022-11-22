Concordium (CCD) 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $560,243.71

Concordium (CCD) traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on November 22nd. One Concordium coin can now be purchased for $0.0094 or 0.00000058 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Concordium has a total market capitalization of $54.82 million and approximately $560,243.71 worth of Concordium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Concordium has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Concordium

Concordium was first traded on June 8th, 2021. Concordium’s total supply is 11,475,554,586 coins and its circulating supply is 5,850,229,846 coins. Concordium’s official Twitter account is @concordiumnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. Concordium’s official website is www.concordium.com. The Reddit community for Concordium is https://reddit.com/r/concordium_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Concordium’s official message board is medium.com/concordium.

Concordium Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Concordium is an open-source, permissionless and decentralized blockchain with a built-in user identity. Concordium supports regulatory compliance, allowing businesses to harness the power of blockchain technology.The CCD is the native token of the Concordium blockchain platform. Fundamentally, the CCD serves to pay for the network fees. These fees are earned by the validator nodes (bakers and finalizers) to process transactions and secure the network. Bakers must stake CCD amounts to take part in the consensus.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Concordium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Concordium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Concordium using one of the exchanges listed above.

