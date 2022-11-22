Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Buys 9,376 Shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its stake in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 370,662 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,376 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $11,538,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new position in shares of Bank of America in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Capital Management Associates NY bought a new position in Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Foster Dykema Cabot & Co. Inc. MA bought a new position in Bank of America during the 2nd quarter worth about $31,000. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup cut shares of Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Bank of America from $41.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Bank of America has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.68.

Insider Activity at Bank of America

Bank of America Stock Performance

In related news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Bank of America stock opened at $37.31 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.81, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.06. Bank of America Co. has a 52 week low of $29.31 and a 52 week high of $50.11.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $24.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.46 billion. Bank of America had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 11.36%. Bank of America’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Friday, December 2nd will be given a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 1st. Bank of America’s payout ratio is currently 27.85%.

Bank of America Company Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

