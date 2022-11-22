Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Cuts Position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lessened its holdings in Invesco Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:BKLN – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 509,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 254,995 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.26% of Invesco Senior Loan ETF worth $10,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,661 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 3,811 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 152.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 70,113 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,421,000 after purchasing an additional 42,324 shares during the last quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Senior Loan ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,041,000. Main Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 68.8% in the first quarter. Main Management LLC now owns 863,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,806,000 after purchasing an additional 352,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Senior Loan ETF by 24.7% in the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 17,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Senior Loan ETF stock opened at $20.70 on Tuesday. Invesco Senior Loan ETF has a 12 month low of $20.06 and a 12 month high of $22.20. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.82.

