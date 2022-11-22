Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Grows Position in VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 321,280 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,132 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.08% of VanEck Gold Miners ETF worth $8,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 544.0% during the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 110,209 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 93,096 shares during the period. Kercheville Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 5.3% during the second quarter. Kercheville Advisors LLC now owns 118,060 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,232,000 after buying an additional 5,900 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 26.3% during the first quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 9,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares during the period. Eschler Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 70.0% during the first quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP now owns 510,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,521,000 after buying an additional 210,000 shares during the period. Finally, Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in VanEck Gold Miners ETF by 13.1% during the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 185,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,082,000 after buying an additional 21,512 shares during the period.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Shares of GDX opened at $27.18 on Tuesday. VanEck Gold Miners ETF has a 1 year low of $21.52 and a 1 year high of $41.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.92.

VanEck Gold Miners ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

