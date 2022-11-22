Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $6.84 Million Stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 6.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 97,918 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,390 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $6,840,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $213,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,812,914 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $266,304,000 after buying an additional 301,383 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 7,193 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,141 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 82.2% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 39,548 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 17,843 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $88.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.57.

Canadian Pacific Railway stock opened at $79.16 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $73.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.98. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a fifty-two week low of $65.17 and a fifty-two week high of $84.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $72.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.137 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 22.27%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

