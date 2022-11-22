Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Has $8.68 Million Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,746 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 376 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $8,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEL. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 6.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 285,691 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after purchasing an additional 16,679 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 17.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 30,255 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 8.8% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 25.0% during the second quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,803 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $543,000 after buying an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in TE Connectivity by 111.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,027,000 after buying an additional 4,785 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TEL shares. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $146.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.56.

Insider Activity

TE Connectivity Stock Down 1.3 %

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,247,662.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.85, for a total value of $395,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,247,662.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,674 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.85, for a total value of $336,522.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,112,014.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,824 shares of company stock worth $6,053,510. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TEL opened at $124.69 on Tuesday. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $104.76 and a 52 week high of $166.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.69 and a 200-day moving average of $122.08.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.31% and a net margin of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.