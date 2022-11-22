Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Purchases 1,538 Shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 273,999 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $8,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 444.7% in the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 561 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 495.0% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 601 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Freeport-McMoRan in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Freeport-McMoRan from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Freeport-McMoRan has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.73.

NYSE:FCX opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a one year low of $24.80 and a one year high of $51.99. The company has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of 1.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 1.76.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.14). Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 16.72% and a return on equity of 17.69%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th were given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 13th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

