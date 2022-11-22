Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Stock Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 64,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $7,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,829 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 39.7% during the second quarter. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 292 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 3,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $464,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 8,416 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,004,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TROW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $88.00 to $84.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $97.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T. Rowe Price Group has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus price target of $114.30.

T. Rowe Price Group Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ TROW opened at $121.00 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.53 and a 52 week high of $212.90. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.83. The firm has a market cap of $27.04 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 1.25.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The asset manager reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 23.88% and a net margin of 29.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.27 EPS. Research analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 55.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William J. Stromberg sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.15, for a total transaction of $1,241,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,090,150. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

