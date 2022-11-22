Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Raises Stock Position in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its position in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,622 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned approximately 0.07% of Cooper Companies worth $10,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in COO. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 43.3% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 298 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.0% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,572 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,744,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the first quarter valued at about $217,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 7.7% during the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 604 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,154 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:COO opened at $307.16 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.21 and a 52 week high of $430.67. The company’s 50 day moving average is $277.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $304.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.92.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cooper Companies ( NYSE:COO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 31st. The medical device company reported $3.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.20 by ($0.01). Cooper Companies had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $843.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $830.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 12.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

COO has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Cooper Companies from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $370.00 to $365.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 1st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Cooper Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $400.00 to $295.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $375.00 to $355.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.22.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.