Congress Wealth Management LLC DE Sells 323 Shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE lowered its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,471 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 323 shares during the quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE owned about 0.05% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $9,716,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 8,325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,204,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 4,629 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,414 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 15,155 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $5,833,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,557 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $984,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Martin Marietta Materials alerts:

Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

MLM opened at $357.75 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $330.76 and a 200 day moving average of $332.75. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $284.99 and a 52-week high of $446.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $22.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.64, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.85.

Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is currently 19.66%.

MLM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $407.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Raymond James cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $410.00 to $380.00 in a report on Sunday, November 6th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $395.00 to $385.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $370.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $420.00 to $409.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $400.33.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Get Rating)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.