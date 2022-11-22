Corient Capital Partners LLC Buys 2,371 Shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,146 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 2,371 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $3,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Realty Income by 2.0% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.8% in the second quarter. Powers Advisory Group LLC now owns 8,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 4.2% in the second quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,750 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 1.1% in the first quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $979,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Realty Income by 0.7% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,943 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,659,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. 81.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Realty Income Price Performance

Shares of Realty Income stock opened at $65.29 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $40.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.21 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.23 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.34. Realty Income Co. has a one year low of $55.50 and a one year high of $75.40.

Realty Income Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a nov 22 dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.248 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 278.50%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on O shares. StockNews.com downgraded Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Realty Income from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Mizuho downgraded Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Realty Income from $78.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.00.

Realty Income Company Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

Featured Articles

