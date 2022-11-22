Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $1.57 Million Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC decreased its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,472 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,076 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 3.3% during the second quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 11,240 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in PayPal by 2.7% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 189,666 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $13,246,000 after purchasing an additional 4,916 shares during the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 32.5% during the second quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 44,050 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after purchasing an additional 10,800 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL boosted its position in PayPal by 18.9% during the second quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 11,656 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PayPal during the second quarter valued at $5,212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.67% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Stock Down 4.2 %

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $77.22 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $86.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.86. The company has a market capitalization of $88.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.87, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.34. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.58 and a 1-year high of $197.69.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 16.85% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PYPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities raised their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on PayPal from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. DA Davidson cut their target price on PayPal from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 7th. Evercore ISI raised their target price on PayPal from $124.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on PayPal from $114.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 12th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $125.02.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

