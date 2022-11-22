Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $1.83 Million Stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 31.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 58,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,031 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,833,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLW. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 2.2% in the first quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 36,651 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 776 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in Corning by 2.7% in the first quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 468,334 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $17,286,000 after purchasing an additional 12,225 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter valued at $212,000. Metis Global Partners LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 84.8% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 12,404 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $458,000 after purchasing an additional 5,691 shares during the period. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 2.2% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 25,428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. 69.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays decreased their price target on Corning from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group decreased their price target on Corning to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Corning has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Corning Price Performance

GLW stock opened at $33.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 15.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.78 and its 200-day moving average is $33.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $28.98 and a 1 year high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. Corning had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 15.25%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Corning’s payout ratio is 50.47%.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

