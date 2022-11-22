Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,659 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,325,460 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,506,692,000 after buying an additional 596,760 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 6,333.8% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 447,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $197,597,000 after buying an additional 441,023 shares during the period. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 473.7% during the 2nd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 346,170 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $165,666,000 after buying an additional 285,835 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 230.8% during the 2nd quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $95,666,000 after buying an additional 139,481 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 65.6% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 307,474 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $147,147,000 after buying an additional 121,821 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Northrop Grumman to $575.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $536.92.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $530.48 on Tuesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $345.91 and a 12-month high of $556.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $504.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.50. The stock has a market cap of $81.65 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.64.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 28th will be given a $1.73 dividend. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.66%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

