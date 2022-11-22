Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $2.78 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,561 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Callan Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 5,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2.8% during the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 4,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSEARCA VSS opened at $103.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $97.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $89.03 and a 1 year high of $137.24.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.