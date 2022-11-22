Corient Capital Partners LLC Has $2 Million Stock Position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $2,001,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 2.1% during the second quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 7,092 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.2% during the second quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 424,274 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,087,000 after acquiring an additional 24,947 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 3.7% during the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 3,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 9.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 234,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,059,000 after acquiring an additional 19,614 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 87.9% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 15,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,363,000 after acquiring an additional 7,105 shares during the period. 85.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eastman Chemical Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE EMN opened at $85.64 on Tuesday. Eastman Chemical has a 1-year low of $69.91 and a 1-year high of $129.48. The company has a 50-day moving average of $77.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.90. The company has a market cap of $10.28 billion, a PE ratio of 9.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Eastman Chemical from $118.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $165.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $103.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.31.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company in the United States and internationally. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

