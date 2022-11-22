Corient Capital Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,179 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,145 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 32.5% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $48,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter worth $71,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its holdings in Hilton Worldwide by 409.6% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 581 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Berenberg Bank raised Hilton Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $140.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $151.63.

Hilton Worldwide Stock Performance

Hilton Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Shares of HLT opened at $138.77 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $128.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $128.03. The company has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.41 and a fifty-two week high of $167.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 9th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, November 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Hilton Worldwide Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

