Corient Capital Partners LLC Lowers Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Corient Capital Partners LLC cut its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,362 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $1,917,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VIG. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 16,127.4% during the 1st quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 428,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 425,440 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $155.03 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $147.45. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $132.64 and a fifty-two week high of $172.87.

About Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

