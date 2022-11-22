Corient Capital Partners LLC Purchases 4,374 Shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 49,368 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,374 shares during the quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Shell were worth $2,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Front Row Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shell in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. 7.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SHEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,000 ($35.47) to GBX 2,900 ($34.29) in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 3,100 ($36.66) to GBX 3,200 ($37.84) in a report on Friday, July 29th. Grupo Santander downgraded shares of Shell from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,779 ($32.86) to GBX 2,761 ($32.65) in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,860 ($33.82) to GBX 2,922 ($34.55) in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,127.13.

Shell stock opened at $55.79 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $200.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Shell plc has a 1 year low of $44.90 and a 1 year high of $61.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $53.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 9th. Shell’s payout ratio is currently 17.45%.

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

