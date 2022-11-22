Cormark Cuts goeasy (TSE:GSY) Price Target to C$180.00

goeasy (TSE:GSY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by research analysts at Cormark to C$180.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Cormark’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 46.64% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. TD Securities set a C$200.00 price objective on shares of goeasy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. National Bankshares set a C$175.00 price objective on shares of goeasy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of goeasy from C$202.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. CIBC boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$160.00 to C$180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of goeasy from C$162.00 to C$164.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$191.14.

Get goeasy alerts:

goeasy Stock Up 3.8 %

GSY traded up C$4.52 during trading on Tuesday, hitting C$122.75. The company had a trading volume of 36,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,808. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.95 billion and a PE ratio of 11.78. goeasy has a one year low of C$95.00 and a one year high of C$192.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$112.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$112.93. The company has a quick ratio of 28.46, a current ratio of 28.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 277.31.

goeasy Company Profile

goeasy Ltd. provides non-prime leasing and lending services to consumers in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Easyfinancial and Easyhome. The Easyfinancial segment provides unsecured and real estate secured installment loans; personal, home equity, and auto loans; point-of-sale and small business financing; and value-added services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for goeasy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for goeasy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.