Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) PT Raised to $29.00

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $26.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 7.17% from the company’s current price.

OFC has been the subject of several other reports. Truist Financial lowered Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. StockNews.com upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corporate Office Properties Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.25.

Shares of NYSE OFC opened at $27.06 on Tuesday. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 12-month low of $22.22 and a 12-month high of $29.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $25.09 and a 200 day moving average of $26.07.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OFC. KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 41.6% during the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 21,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,459 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,387,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,602,000 after acquiring an additional 85,147 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $918,000. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 14.4% in the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 37.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 129,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,710,000 after purchasing an additional 35,205 shares during the last quarter.

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (IT) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (Defense/IT Locations).

