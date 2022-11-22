Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Lowered to $17.00 at Barclays

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

BASE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Couchbase from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Couchbase from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued an outperform rating on shares of Couchbase in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $21.38.

Couchbase Trading Up 3.2 %

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $11.88 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $532.06 million, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $13.18 and a 200-day moving average of $14.89. Couchbase has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $37.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

Couchbase ( NASDAQ:BASE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $39.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.86 million. Couchbase had a negative return on equity of 35.92% and a negative net margin of 45.80%. The business’s revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Couchbase will post -1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BASE. Pembroke Management LTD lifted its position in shares of Couchbase by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 456,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,957,000 after acquiring an additional 145,348 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 2nd quarter valued at $7,791,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Couchbase by 41.5% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 36,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after purchasing an additional 10,700 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Couchbase during the 2nd quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Couchbase by 53.8% during the 2nd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the period. 64.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications worldwide. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++, that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions; and Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments.

