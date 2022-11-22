Cranswick plc (LON:CWK) Plans GBX 20.60 Dividend

Cranswick plc (LON:CWK – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, November 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 20.60 ($0.24) per share on Friday, January 27th. This represents a yield of 0.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Cranswick Trading Up 3.4 %

Shares of CWK stock opened at GBX 3,190.10 ($37.72) on Tuesday. Cranswick has a twelve month low of GBX 2,548 ($30.13) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,888 ($45.97). The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 2,878.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 3,030.24. The company has a market capitalization of £1.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,641.74.

Get Cranswick alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CWK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($47.30) price objective on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Cranswick in a research report on Tuesday.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cranswick

Cranswick Company Profile

In related news, insider Mark Bottomley purchased 639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 3,127 ($36.98) per share, for a total transaction of £19,981.53 ($23,627.21).

(Get Rating)

Cranswick plc manufactures and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh and coated chicken, ready to eat chicken, charcuterie, houmous and dips, and olives and antipasti, gourmet sausages, cooked meats, gourmet pastries, and ingredients, as well as cheeses and pasta.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cranswick Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cranswick and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.