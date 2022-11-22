Credit Suisse Group Cuts Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY) Price Target to €14.00

Telenet Group (OTCMKTS:TLGHY – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.00 ($14.29) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on TLGHY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Telenet Group from €28.00 ($28.57) to €24.00 ($24.49) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €28.00 ($28.57) to €22.00 ($22.45) in a research report on Monday, September 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telenet Group in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €33.00 ($33.67) to €22.00 ($22.45) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Telenet Group from €21.50 ($21.94) to €20.50 ($20.92) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.75.

Get Telenet Group alerts:

Telenet Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TLGHY remained flat at $6.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.82. Telenet Group has a one year low of $6.53 and a one year high of $6.53.

About Telenet Group

Telenet Group Holding NV provides basic and enhanced video services to residential and business customers in Belgium and Luxembourg. The company offers high definition, pay television, and video-on-demand services; broadband Internet services; fixed-line and mobile telephony voice and data services; interconnection services; and value-added services, such as hosting, managed security, and cloud services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Telenet Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telenet Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.