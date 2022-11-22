Credit Suisse Group Raises Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY) Price Target to CHF 64

Julius Bär Gruppe (OTCMKTS:JBAXY – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from CHF 62 to CHF 64 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

JBAXY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 61 to CHF 62 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 62 to CHF 63 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Julius Bär Gruppe from CHF 58 to CHF 59 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Julius Bär Gruppe Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of JBAXY traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.12. The company had a trading volume of 29,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,571. Julius Bär Gruppe has a 1-year low of $8.17 and a 1-year high of $13.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.65.

About Julius Bär Gruppe

Julius Bär Gruppe AG provides wealth management solutions in Switzerland, Europe, Americas, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions include discretionary mandates, investment advisory mandates, securities execution and advisory, foreign exchange and precious metals, family office services, Lombard lending, structured products, global custody, real estate advisory and financing, and wealth planning.

