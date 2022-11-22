Creditcoin Price Tops $0.35 on Major Exchanges (CTC)

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on November 22nd. Creditcoin has a market capitalization of $73.33 million and $9.36 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Creditcoin has traded down 8.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Creditcoin coin can now be bought for $0.35 or 0.00002195 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00006220 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001317 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0987 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00013322 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000144 BTC.

Creditcoin Coin Profile

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 4th, 2019. Creditcoin’s total supply is 599,999,997 coins and its circulating supply is 207,254,279 coins. The official message board for Creditcoin is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation. The Reddit community for Creditcoin is https://reddit.com/r/creditcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @creditcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Creditcoin’s official website is creditcoin.org.

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads:”An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.”Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models.”

