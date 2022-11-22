Critical Comparison: Douglas Elliman (DOUG) and Its Competitors

Douglas Elliman (NYSE:DOUG – Get Rating) is one of 25 publicly-traded companies in the “Real estate agents & managers” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare Douglas Elliman to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Douglas Elliman pays an annual dividend of 0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.1%. Douglas Elliman pays out 47.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.1% and pay out 31.7% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Douglas Elliman and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Douglas Elliman $1.35 billion $98.84 million 9.38 Douglas Elliman Competitors $5.01 billion $192.49 million 6.64

Profitability

Douglas Elliman’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Douglas Elliman. Douglas Elliman is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

This table compares Douglas Elliman and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Douglas Elliman 2.58% 10.66% 5.22% Douglas Elliman Competitors 1.22% -2.60% -0.75%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.1% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.1% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by institutional investors. 7.7% of Douglas Elliman shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Real estate agents & managers” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Douglas Elliman and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Douglas Elliman 0 0 1 0 3.00 Douglas Elliman Competitors 66 386 597 13 2.52

Douglas Elliman currently has a consensus target price of 8.50, suggesting a potential upside of 115.74%. As a group, “Real estate agents & managers” companies have a potential upside of 43.55%. Given Douglas Elliman’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Douglas Elliman is more favorable than its rivals.

Summary

Douglas Elliman beats its rivals on 8 of the 14 factors compared.

About Douglas Elliman

Douglas Elliman Inc. engages in the real estate services and property technology investment business in the United States. It operates in two segments, Real Estate Brokerage, and Corporate and Other. The company conducts residential real estate brokerage operations. It has approximately 100 offices with approximately 6,500 real estate agents in the New York metropolitan areas, as well as in Florida, California, Connecticut, Massachusetts, Colorado, New Jersey, and Texas. Douglas Elliman Inc. was founded in 1911 and is headquartered in Miami, Florida. Douglas Elliman Inc.(NYSE:DOUG) operates independently of Vector Group Ltd. as of December 29, 2021.

