CSFB Boosts National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Price Target to C$111.00

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by equities research analysts at CSFB from C$106.00 to C$111.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. CSFB’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.51% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on NA. Scotiabank raised their price target on National Bank of Canada from C$107.00 to C$112.00 in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Cormark lifted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$114.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$104.00 to C$100.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$108.00 to C$103.00 in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$105.83.

National Bank of Canada Price Performance

Shares of NA traded up C$1.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching C$98.66. 282,999 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,518,547. National Bank of Canada has a twelve month low of C$82.16 and a twelve month high of C$105.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$90.54 and its 200 day moving average price is C$90.22. The company has a market capitalization of C$33.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13.

Insider Transactions at National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada ( TSE:NA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The financial services provider reported C$2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.27 by C$0.08. The company had revenue of C$2.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.45 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that National Bank of Canada will post 9.8199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Laurent Ferreira purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$89.70 per share, with a total value of C$179,400.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,583,980. In related news, Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$89.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$179,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 73,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,583,980. Also, Director Yvon Charest acquired 348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were bought at an average price of C$96.03 per share, with a total value of C$33,418.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,864 shares in the company, valued at C$1,523,419.92.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

