CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) Shares Sold by Greenleaf Trust

Greenleaf Trust reduced its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 68,422 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 2,163 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in CSX were worth $1,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CSX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 185,175,290 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,934,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,487 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of CSX by 6.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 100,226,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,753,494,000 after purchasing an additional 5,632,575 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of CSX by 294.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,250,574 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $983,085,000 after purchasing an additional 19,602,668 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 53.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,162,054 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $731,208,000 after purchasing an additional 8,771,922 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of CSX by 5.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,861,772 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,373,000 after purchasing an additional 940,869 shares during the last quarter. 73.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently commented on CSX. UBS Group cut CSX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on CSX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Raymond James increased their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark cut their price objective on CSX to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on CSX from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.31.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $31.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $65.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.73, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a one year low of $25.80 and a one year high of $38.63. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.53.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The transportation company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. CSX had a return on equity of 30.32% and a net margin of 28.06%. The company had revenue of $3.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 EPS. CSX’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. CSX’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.39%.

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, automotive, minerals, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

