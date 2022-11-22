Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Acquired by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 282,281 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,251 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Cummins were worth $54,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,299,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,522,705,000 after acquiring an additional 544,899 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Cummins by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,430,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,507,000 after acquiring an additional 250,062 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Cummins by 151.7% during the 2nd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 378,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,260,000 after acquiring an additional 228,142 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 90.4% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 366,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,253,000 after acquiring an additional 174,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Cummins by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,370,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $486,142,000 after acquiring an additional 173,139 shares in the last quarter. 80.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:CMI opened at $246.85 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $226.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $214.61. Cummins Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.27 and a fifty-two week high of $254.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Cummins ( NYSE:CMI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.88 by ($1.67). The firm had revenue of $7.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $1.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.83%.

In other Cummins news, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,902.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Leo Allen Bruno V. Di sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.30, for a total value of $237,785.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,859,979.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Tracy A. Embree sold 12,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.17, for a total transaction of $2,985,460.95. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,436 shares in the company, valued at $4,390,902.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 110,214 shares of company stock worth $27,154,095. 1.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cummins in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Cummins to $247.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cummins has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $244.63.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

