Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) Shares Sold by Insight Advisors LLC PA

Insight Advisors LLC PA lowered its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA’s holdings in Cummins were worth $211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in Cummins in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 77.0% during the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of Cummins by 65.2% during the second quarter. CNB Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cummins during the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Cummins in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Cummins to $270.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cummins from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $266.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Cummins from $221.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cummins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $244.63.

Insider Activity at Cummins

Cummins Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, CFO Mark Andrew Smith sold 543 shares of Cummins stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.88, for a total transaction of $129,168.84. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,222 shares in the company, valued at $2,669,489.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Chairman Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 54,809 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.21, for a total transaction of $13,713,759.89. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 137,338 shares in the company, valued at $34,363,340.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 110,214 shares of company stock worth $27,154,095 over the last ninety days. 1.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CMI opened at $246.85 on Tuesday. Cummins Inc. has a 1 year low of $184.27 and a 1 year high of $254.09. The company has a market cap of $34.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $226.57 and a 200-day moving average of $214.61.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.88 by ($1.67). Cummins had a net margin of 7.32% and a return on equity of 22.48%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cummins Inc. will post 17.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Cummins Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.57 per share. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 17th. Cummins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

About Cummins

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

