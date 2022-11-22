Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM) Sets New 1-Year Low at $0.33

Cymat Technologies Ltd. (CVE:CYM – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.33 and last traded at C$0.33, with a volume of 54201 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.37.
Cymat Technologies Stock Down 4.1 %
The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.43 and its 200 day moving average price is C$0.49. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.88.
Cymat Technologies (CVE:CYM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$1.32 million for the quarter.
About Cymat Technologies
Cymat Technologies Ltd., a materials technology company, manufactures and sells stabilized aluminum foam products worldwide. The company provides architectural materials under the Alusion brand name; and automotive and blast mitigation products under the SmartMetal brand name. It serves defense and military, automotive and transportation, architectural, and other application.
