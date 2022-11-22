CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives $3.37 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.37.

CTMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.60 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.

CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.38. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $7.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CTMX. Tang Capital Management LLC raised its stake in CytomX Therapeutics by 231.9% in the 3rd quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 3,500,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,445,327 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in CytomX Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $3,446,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,545,000. Finally, BVF Inc. IL raised its position in shares of CytomX Therapeutics by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. BVF Inc. IL now owns 6,595,801 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $9,564,000 after buying an additional 792,101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.

