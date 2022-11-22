CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX) Receives $3.37 Consensus PT from Brokerages

CytomX Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTMX – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $3.37.
CTMX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CytomX Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $3.00 to $2.60 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $2.00 price objective on shares of CytomX Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of CytomX Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday.
CytomX Therapeutics Trading Down 1.7 %
CytomX Therapeutics stock opened at $1.71 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $113.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.38. CytomX Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.17 and a 1-year high of $7.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.55.
Institutional Trading of CytomX Therapeutics
CytomX Therapeutics Company Profile
CytomX Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer based on its Probody therapeutic technology platform. Its pipeline includes immunotherapies, probody drug conjugates, T cell engaging bispecifics, and other multiple programs. The company was founded by Frederick W.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on CytomX Therapeutics (CTMX)
- Three Ways To Win The Online Gambling Industry
- Santa Claus Rally? Here’s What Needs to Happen
- Will the Return of Bob Iger Return the Magic to Disney Stock?
- Is Ardelyx is A Buy After Slip in Early 2022
- Is Tesla A Bargain Now As It Trades At Two-Year Lows?
Receive News & Ratings for CytomX Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CytomX Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.