Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

Separately, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Cytosorbents from $9.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Cytosorbents Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CTSO opened at $1.42 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.90. Cytosorbents has a 1-year low of $1.18 and a 1-year high of $5.40. The company has a market cap of $61.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 0.71.

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Cytosorbents news, CEO Phillip P. Chan acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $59,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 867,279 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,374.30. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 39.0% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 349,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,113,000 after acquiring an additional 98,000 shares during the last quarter. Skylands Capital LLC grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 2,127,952 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,788,000 after buying an additional 181,578 shares during the last quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC now owns 827,380 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after buying an additional 42,544 shares during the last quarter. CM Management LLC grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 16.7% during the 1st quarter. CM Management LLC now owns 350,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in Cytosorbents by 912.5% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 131,655 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 118,652 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.79% of the company’s stock.

Cytosorbents Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cytosorbents Corporation engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of perioperative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or enhancing the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.