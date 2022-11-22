Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) Shares Bought by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,129 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 206 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $2,567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Danaher by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 51,004,840 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $14,961,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044,650 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Danaher by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,622,607 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,171,923,000 after purchasing an additional 135,251 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,745,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,098,558,000 after buying an additional 132,703 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Danaher by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,260,664 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $956,451,000 after buying an additional 108,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of Danaher by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,947,970 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $747,369,000 after buying an additional 162,400 shares during the last quarter. 77.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Danaher Stock Down 0.2 %

DHR stock opened at $260.06 on Tuesday. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $331.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $189.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $261.57 and a 200-day moving average of $264.55.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

Danaher ( NYSE:DHR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.32. Danaher had a net margin of 21.65% and a return on equity of 18.33%. The company had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In other news, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total value of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Alan G. Spoon sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.93, for a total value of $126,465.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 107,135 shares in the company, valued at $27,097,655.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Georgeann Couchara sold 1,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.61, for a total transaction of $511,713.24. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,926.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 29,530 shares of company stock worth $8,015,916. Company insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DHR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $340.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $318.00 to $302.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Danaher from $350.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Danaher has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.50.

Danaher Company Profile

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

