DARTH (DAH) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $729.37 Million

DARTH (DAH) traded 0.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on November 22nd. DARTH has a market cap of $729.37 million and $29.43 worth of DARTH was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DARTH token can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00001398 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, DARTH has traded down 6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0423 or 0.00000268 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000333 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,376.77 or 0.08712447 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $74.45 or 0.00471125 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,567.74 or 0.28905422 BTC.

DARTH Token Profile

DARTH launched on March 31st, 2022. DARTH’s total supply is 3,250,000,000 tokens. DARTH’s official website is darth.finance. The official message board for DARTH is darth383-000apy.medium.com. DARTH’s official Twitter account is @darth383000?t=k2_zqfk5ai4ncpj7qief0a&s=09.

According to CryptoCompare, “DARTH (DAH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. DARTH has a current supply of 3,250,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DARTH is 0.21948698 USD and is down -2.30 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $28.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://darth.finance/.”

