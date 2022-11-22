DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,615 shares of the company’s stock after selling 683 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,568,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quent Capital LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The increased its position in shares of DaVita by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 5,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of DaVita by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 23,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,875,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of DaVita by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John M. Nehra purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,067,100. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DaVita Price Performance

A number of equities analysts recently commented on DVA shares. StockNews.com started coverage on DaVita in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $97.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial lowered their target price on DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 31st. UBS Group cut DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on DaVita to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

DVA stock opened at $71.10 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $82.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.30. The stock has a market cap of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $65.28 and a fifty-two week high of $124.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. DaVita’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

